Regula Warns Digital Identity Has a Human Problem

Highlights
Financial authentication has long assumed a single human action at a single moment, but autonomous AI systems invalidate this model by acting continuously and independently.
AI can generate synthetic identities, automate attacks and learn from outcomes in real time, increasing the speed and sophistication of fraud.
Instead of just confirming who a user is, financial systems must manage permissions, ensuring AI agents are explicitly authorized, monitored continuously, and constrained within clear limits.
Identity and authentication in financial services are having a moment.
Henry Patishman is the executive vice president of identity verification solutions at Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions.
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