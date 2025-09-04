OpenAI to Launch Jobs Platform and Certification Program Focused on AI Skills

OpenAI is developing a jobs platform and a certification program designed to help workers and employers thrive in an economy that increasingly uses artificial intelligence (AI).

In a Thursday blog post announcing these new initiatives, Fidji Simo , CEO of applications at OpenAI, wrote that AI will unlock opportunities but will also be disruptive.

“At OpenAI, we can’t eliminate that disruption,” Simo said in the post. “But what we can do is help more people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills, to give people more economic opportunities.”

The new OpenAI Jobs Platform will use AI to connect businesses that need help with tasks involving AI with candidates who have AI skills, according to the post.

“Importantly, the jobs platform won’t just be a way for big companies to attract more talent,” Simo said. “It will have a track dedicated to helping local businesses compete, and local governments find the AI talent they need to better serve their constituents.”

The company’s second initiative, the new OpenAI Certification, will be designed to help businesses ensure that candidates and employees know how to use AI, according to the post.

This program will include tools to help people prepare for the certification, will offer different levels of certification ranging from the basics to prompt engineering and will be able to become part of companies’ own learning and development programs, per the post.

OpenAI aims to certify 10 million Americans by 2030, according to the post.

“We realize the upskilling or reskilling programs have a mixed record, and haven’t always led to better jobs or higher wages,” Simo said. “But we’ve studied what has and hasn’t worked in the past, and are designing our programs to better serve the needs of both workers and companies.”

In an earlier initiative, OpenAI said in April that it launched the OpenAI Academy , a free learning hub for all things AI.

The site provides videos, tutorials and other content; facilitates networking and collaboration; and includes topics like “ChatGPT for Data Analysis,” “Advanced Prompt Engineering” and “Collaborating with AI: Group Work and Projects Simplified,” PYMNTS reported at the time.