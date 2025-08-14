Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Generative AI Service to Offer Google’s Gemini Models

Oracle customers will be able to access Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models through the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service.

The offering will results from an expanded partnership between Oracle and Google Cloud, the companies said in a Thursday (Aug. 14) press release.

The lineup of Google’s Gemini models available in the Oracle environment will begin with Gemini 2.5 and is expected to expand to include the entire range of Gemini models, according to the release.

With this collaboration, Oracle customers will be able to access the models to build AI agents for tasks like multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval, the release said.

In the future, the companies will work together to make Gemini models via Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform available within Oracle Fusion Cloud applications, per the release.

“Today, leading enterprises are using Gemini to power AI agents across a range of use cases and industries,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in the release. “Now, Oracle customers can access our leading models from within their Oracle environments, making it even easier for them to begin deploying powerful AI agents that can support developers, streamline data integration tasks, and much more.”

Clay Magouyrk, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said in the release that Oracle “has been intentional in offering model choice curated for the enterprise.”

“The availability of Gemini on OCI Generative AI service highlights our focus on delivering powerful, secure and cost-effective AI solutions that help customers drive innovation and achieve their business goals,” Magouyrk said.

Oracle announced another partnership in June, saying that xAI’s Grok models are now available on the OCI Generative AI service. Oracle said the Grok AI models are available for a wide range of use cases, including content creation, research and business process automation.

Miranda Nash, group vice president at Oracle AI, told PYMNTS in March that the company sees AI agents becoming the primary interaction layer between users and enterprise software, eliminating the need for complex interfaces.

“Let’s stop adapting ourselves to computers and make them adapt to use,” Nash said.