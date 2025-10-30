PE Firm BayPine Says New Factory Floor Is Digital, and Everyone’s an Engineer

Highlights
Just as the assembly line industrialized physical labor, AI is industrializing cognitive work through automation of repetitive, high-value tasks.
PE firm BayPine views AI not as a standalone sector but as a pervasive operational capability, embedding OpenAI tools to drive real ROI, reclaim outsourced work and turn data engineering into an operational edge.
The real moat isn’t model quality but culture — empowering every employee to use AI confidently, securely, and creatively to reinvent how work gets done.
When the assembly line reshaped 20th-century manufacturing, it did more than improve productivity. It redefined what productivity meant. Tasks once limited by human dexterity became scalable through process engineering.
Tim Kiely is head of data, analytics and AI at private equity firm BayPine.