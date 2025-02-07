Report: AI Startup Safe Superintelligence Aims to Quadruple Valuation to $20 Billion

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Safe Superintelligence is reportedly in talks for a funding round that would quadruple its valuation to $20 billion.

The company, which was co-founded in June by former OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, was valued at $5 billion in a September round in which it raised $1 billion, Reuters reported Friday (Feb. 7), citing unnamed sources.

The talks around a new funding round are in their early stages and the details could change, according to the report.

It’s not clear how much money the company is looking to raise, the report said.

Safe Superintelligence did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Sutskever announced the launch of the AI startup in June, a month after stepping down from OpenAI.

Safe Superintelligence said at the time in a social media post that the company approaches “safety and capabilities in tandem.”

“We plan to advance capabilities as fast as possible while making sure our safety always remains ahead,” the company wrote. “This way, we can scale in peace. Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.”

Many people within the AI community interpreted Sutskever’s decision to start Safe Superintelligence as a response to what he perceived as a shift in OpenAI’s focus, from its original mission of developing safe and beneficial AGI to a more commercial focus, PYMNTS reported at the time.

When Safe Superintelligence raised $1 billion in its September funding round, management said the company planned to use the funds to boost its computing power and hire talent.

Investors in the round included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and NFDG, an investment partnership run in part by Safe Superintelligence CEO Daniel Gross.

“It’s important for us to be surrounded by investors who understand, respect and support our mission, which is to make a straight shot to safe superintelligence and in particular to spend a couple of years doing R&D on our product before bringing it to market,” Gross told Reuters at the time.

Safe Superintelligence secured the $1 billion investment with only 10 employees, PYMNTS reported at the time.