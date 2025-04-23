Report: OpenAI Expects New Products to Drive Revenue to $125 Billion in 2029

OpenAI reportedly expects its revenue to reach $125 billion in 2029 and $174 billion in 2030 as it adds new products.

The company expects its artificial intelligence (AI) agents and other new products to generate more sales than its ChatGTP chatbot by that time, The Information reported Wednesday (April 23), citing information OpenAI shared with potential and current investors.

It is not clear what the new products will be, but executives have considered selling ads or charging affiliate fees with which it would get a cut of sales that begin through ChatGPT or its AI agents, according to the report.

OpenAI did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company ended 2024 with revenues of $3.7 billion, which was nearly four times the prior year’s sales, according to the report.

OpenAI expects to spend $46 billion in cash over the next four years and turn cash flow positive in 2029, when it expects to generate about $2 billion in cash, the report said.

The company said April 16 that its latest AI models are poised to bring more capable AI agents to business.

The new o3 and o4-mini reasoning models are the “smartest” it has released to date and represent a “step change” in ChatGPT’s capabilities, according to an OpenAI blog post.

These models represent a big step toward more robust agentic AI systems that can independently execute tasks on behalf of users, the company said.

On April 14, OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said the company is building an AI agent that can do all the work of software engineers, not just augment their skills.

Friar added that OpenAI is moving beyond being solely a model builder to becoming a comprehensive AI infrastructure provider and applications developer.

“Today, OpenAI is so much more,” Friar said. “We’re going down into data center technology … and we feel like we’re creating a lot of IP there, and it’s really important for us to own that.”

On April 11, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the generative AI company has reached 800 million people.

“Something like 10% of the world uses our systems, now a lot,” Altman said.



