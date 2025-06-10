Report: ‘Vibe Coding’ Startup Lovable in Talks to Raise $100 Million

Lovable, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup that enables “vibe coding” to streamline software development, is reportedly in talks to raise at least $100 million at a valuation of at least $1.5 billion.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Those figures would make the Swedish startup one of Europe’s biggest AI newcomers, Bloomberg reported Monday (June 9), saying it got the numbers from unnamed sources.

The company’s discussions with U.S. investors are in their early stages, and the terms could change, according to the report.

Lovable Co-Founder and CEO Anton Osika declined to comment on funding terms, per the report, but told Bloomberg that the firm is seeing “unprecedented interest” from investors.

Highlighting other companies in the “vibe coding” space, the report said Anysphere recently raised $900 million and Windsurf is in talks to be acquired by OpenAI for about $3 billion.

Osika said in the report that Lovable doesn’t need cash and that “the landscape is very good for us right now.”

He said in May — about six months after the company launched its first product — that Lovable had topped $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Osika told Bloomberg that the company’s ARR has since risen to $61 million.

The startup raised $22.5 million before the reported current funding round, per the report.

“Vibe coding” is a new, more intuitive way for people to write computer code using natural language, as if talking to a friend, PYMNTS reported June 2.

Instead of writing complex code in a particular syntax, users just need to describe what they want the software program to do, and an AI model helps turn that into working code.

When Anysphere raised $900 million in a funding round in May, the company was valued at $9 billion. That figure was up from the $2.5 billion valuation Anysphere gained in a prior round four months earlier, when it raised $105 million.

When it was reported in April that OpenAI was in advanced talks to acquire Windsurf, it was said Windsurf had been making waves in the AI community since 2021 and had been valued at $1.25 billion in a funding round held in 2024.