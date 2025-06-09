Saudi Arabia and UAE Vie for Middle East AI Supremacy

Highlights
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are betting on AI to diversify their oil economies, with national plans, sovereign wealth, and tech partnerships driving aggressive investments in AI.
Saudi Arabia is outpacing the UAE in future data center capacity — 2,200 megawatts compared with 500 megawatts — positioning itself for long-term AI infrastructure dominance.
The Gulf nations have two things data centers need — energy and money — to advance in AI. But building an AI ecosystem will take time.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are locked in a high-stakes race to be the main artificial intelligence (AI) tech hub in the Middle East.
