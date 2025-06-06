Small Business, Big AI: How SMBs Are Leveling the Playing Field With Enterprise Giants

Highlights
AI is helping small businesses compete by filling resource gaps — providing affordable training, marketing, legal and customer service tools previously only accessible to large enterprises.
38% of SMBs are already using AI to enhance marketing, communications, customer support and cybersecurity, according to Verizon Business.
Experts urge SMBs to adopt AI strategically, choosing embedded, business-specific tools that improve operations, save time and support growth without the need for large tech teams.
When Alex Schlesinger, founder and CEO of insurance firm Active Mutual, faced the tough reality of training sales agents without the budgets or trainers big firms could afford, he turned to something unexpected: an AI chatbot.
See More In: Active Mutual, AI, Alex Schlesinger, Aparna Khurjekar, artificial intelligence, bill, Gemini, GenAI, generative AI, Hapax, Jackie Sinclair, Jeff Stibel, Kevin Green, LegalZoom, Longvadon, Mary Kay Bowman, News, PYMNTS News, Robin Westerling, small business, SMBs, Verizon Business