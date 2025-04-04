This Week in AI: Google Replaces Gemini Head, Intel to Develop Non-Core Units

Here are this week’s top news in AI:

Google’s Head of Gemini Steps Down

Google has replaced the executive in charge of Gemini, Sissie Hsiao, with Josh Woodward, the head of Google Labs who launched viral sensation NotebookLM.

Despite Google’s early AI breakthroughs, like inventing the Transformer model, Gemini lags far behind ChatGPT, which holds nearly 60% of the U.S. chatbot market. Gemini has dropped to 13.5%, falling behind both ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot (which uses ChatGPT). Hsiao will take a short break and return to Google in a new role.

Google faces a challenge it hasn’t seen since the 1990s, when it overtook Yahoo in search. Now, rivals like OpenAI and Perplexity are also pushing into Google’s search territory using AI tools.

Although Google acted quickly after ChatGPT launched — even tasking Hsiao to build a rival in just 100 days — its cautious rollout left it trailing. Still, with Gemini 2.5’s advanced multimodal capabilities and Google’s custom AI chips, the company hopes to regain lost ground.

Read more: Google Replaces Gemini Head After Lagging AI Performance

Intel CEO: ‘We Have Fallen Short’

Intel’s new CEO Lip-Bu Tan outlined a plan to revive the legendary chipmaker, which had fallen on hard times by failing to keep development deadlines, innovating slowly and sticking to a rigid, hardware-first culture. The company recently reported its largest quarterly loss and laid off 15,000 employees.

In a speech at Intel’s conference this week, Tan admitted the company had let customers down and called this a “defining moment.” He promised to rebuild trust and asked customers to be “brutally honest” with their feedback.

Tan’s plan is to fix the culture, strengthen the core business, grow in new areas and rebuild customer trust. He wants Intel to act more like a startup: fast, creative and focused on solving real problems. He plans to cut bureaucracy, meet directly with engineers and focus on AI, including cloud, generative and robotics. Intel plans to spin off non-core businesses.

More here: Intel’s New CEO Vows to Reform Outdated Development Model

House GOP, Democrats Square off

At a House subcommittee hearing this week, lawmakers from both parties acknowledged the benefits of AI but clashed over how to regulate it.

Subcommittee Chair Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., argued for a “light touch” regulatory approach, saying that free enterprise and open competition is the best path for innovation. He warned against adopting regulations similar to those in China or the EU, saying they could stifle American innovation.

But Ranking Member Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., expressed concern over AI’s concentration in the hands of a few dominant companies. He urged the adoption of robust oversight, particularly by the Federal Trade Commission, to protect consumers and prevent unfair business practices.

See also: AI Regulations: House GOP, Democrats Clash on AI Oversight

Google Enhances Travel Tools

Google is adding new travel features to Search, Maps, Lens and Gemini as users turn to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for vacation planning. The updates let users get trip ideas from a personal AI assistant, track hotel prices and automatically save places they want to visit on Maps.

Analysts say travel is a critical area for Google since many people use its search feature to plan trips.

Meanwhile, Perplexity is stepping up its game by partnering with Tripadvisor and Selfbook to let users book hotels directly through its AI chatbot. It also plans to offer hotel discounts, among other features. Other travel companies like Booking.com are using AI models from OpenAI to help travelers, giving people more planning options outside of Google.

Get the story: Travelers’ Reliance on AI Prompts Google to Enhance Search, Maps and Tools

Harvard: AI Can Replicate Teamwork

A Harvard-led study found that GenAI can effectively act as a teammate in the workplace. In a real-world experiment with 776 Procter & Gamble employees, individuals using AI performed as well as two-person teams without AI.

They generated better product ideas faster, with those using AI three times more likely to create top-ranked solutions. The study showed that AI boosted productivity, improved idea quality and helped less experienced workers match their more experienced peers.

Beyond productivity, AI also helped break down knowledge silos within teams. Employees began thinking beyond their usual areas of expertise — commercial staff suggested more technical solutions, while R&D staff included more market-focused ideas.

The AI encouraged broader thinking and even boosted participants’ positive experiences with it — meaning it is both useful and acts as a social partner. These findings suggest that AI could reshape how companies structure teams and share knowledge.

Read more: How Generative AI Affects Teamwork at Companies