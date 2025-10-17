Verily Launches Consumer Health App with AI Companion That Answers Questions

Verily has launched a new consumer health app that includes personalized recommendations and a private artificial intelligence companion.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“We created Verily Me to meet the consumer need for a simpler, more personalized healthcare solution,” Vindell Washington, MD, MS, chief clinical officer at Verily, said in a Friday (Oct. 17) press release. “Verily Me identifies care gaps and provides more personalized treatment recommendations, an important step towards our commitment to equipping individuals with the tools they need to better manage their health.”

The Verily Me app provides users with personalized recommendations from providers, access to their health history, and the ability to receive feedback and nutrition tips by logging their meals with the snap of a photo, according to the release.

The app also includes a private AI Companion called Ask Violet that can answer users’ questions about their health record, such as the date of a vaccination or the name of a doctor, the release said.

Users who consent can participate in Verily’s Lifelong Health Study, per the release.

Members of Verily’s Lightpath personalized care program will also receive escalated support when clinically indicated to an expanded group of licensed providers, according to the release. Lightpath currently focuses on support for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and obesity, per the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“We aim to streamline care by providing personalized health recommendations from licensed clinicians, and to enable a more data-driven health journey so that patients and clinicians are able to share and receive health information,” Verily Chief Product Officer Myoung Cha said in the release.

It was reported Oct. 2 that Verily’s parent company, Alphabet, has been preparing for two years to sell it so that Verily can become an independent company.

In preparation for that move, Verily has been working to move from Alphabet business unit Google’s own infrastructure to Google Cloud, according to the report.

Alphabet helped Verily raise $1 billion in September 2022 to expand its data-driven healthcare business.

Google Cloud released a report Friday that found that in the healthcare space, AI agents are evolving from simple chatbots to advanced systems that can integrate data and execute actions.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.