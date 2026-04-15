AI Chatbots Can Diagnose. Doctors Have Questions.

Highlights
Chatbots show potential in healthcare settings but are proving to be potentially unreliable clinically as they struggle with complex care and can spread misinformation.
Patients often treat AI outputs as authoritative, which can introduce biases (like anchoring) and distort clinical judgment as human behaviors amplify AI risks.
AI’s biggest impact in the healthcare provider space is administrative as organizations rapidly adopt AI to cut costs and streamline operations.
Artificial intelligence’s promise in healthcare has always seemed intuitive. A system capable of processing vast amounts of patient data, cross-referencing symptoms, and responding in seconds looks like the natural fix for physician shortages and surging demand for care.