How Healthcare CFOs Are Turning Operational Upgrades Into Financial Gains

Real-time data, digital tools, and patient-focused technologies can improve both financial outcomes and care delivery, though underinvestment in tech poses a major long-term risk.

Automation, AI and predictive analytics are becoming critical to improving revenue cycle efficiency and financial stability, but implementation is complex and resource-intensive.

Healthcare CFOs face shrinking margins, higher denial rates and slower reimbursements, with errors in processes like coding or authorization directly impacting financial performance.

Healthcare CFOs today are walking a tightening wire. System and network margins are under structural pressures, policy risk is rising across the industry and clouding long-term planning, all while the revenue cycle has become a full-blown technology battlefield.

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It’s that last factor that has healthcare chief financial officers on their toes. The revenue cycle today in healthcare sits at the intersection of clinical operations, payer dynamics, and digital infrastructure. Errors in eligibility verification, prior authorization or coding are no longer isolated inefficiencies; they are systemic leakages that can directly erode margins. At the same time, denial rates are rising across the industry, and reimbursement timelines are stretching, placing additional pressure on cash flow.

CFOs are increasingly recognizing that revenue cycle performance is not just a reflection of operational discipline but of technological capability. Automation, predictive analytics and real-time data integration are becoming prerequisites for maintaining financial stability in the modern macro environment.

But while the case for technology investment is compelling, execution remains a significant hurdle. Implementing new systems in a healthcare environment is inherently complex, involving multiple stakeholders, regulatory considerations and legacy infrastructure.

This puts the CFO at the center of any initiative, not just to rubber stamp the expenditure or chart the ROI, but to oversee the operationalization of what, thanks to artificial intelligence, could promise to be the next phase of healthcare technology and transformation.

See also: How Healthcare Innovation Starts With Regulation and Ends With Integration

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Why the Revenue Cycle Is No Longer a Support Function

The urgency behind technology investment is rooted in structural economics. Healthcare labor costs remain elevated, particularly in revenue cycle roles that are both specialized and difficult to retain. Meanwhile, payer mix is shifting toward government programs, which typically reimburse at lower rates and impose stricter compliance requirements.

Against this backdrop, traditional cost-cutting strategies are reaching their limits. CFOs can only reduce headcount or renegotiate contracts so far before diminishing returns set in. Technology, by contrast, offers a different lever: the ability to increase yield from existing operations.

As covered here last year, research shows that close to half of healthcare and life-sciences organizations have generative AI in production use, in many cases for documentation, administrative work and early-stage clinical summaries.

Dr. Marschall Runge, former executive vice president for Medical Affairs at the University of Michigan, dean of the Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine told PYMNTS that one hospital increased operating room utilization by 20% after deploying AI to observe surgical workflows and predict when patients would move from the OR to recovery.

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A year ago, Dr. Runge would have described AI as a promising tool. Today, he describes it as embedded infrastructure, already woven into the operational and cognitive layers of healthcare, accelerating and not yet close to its ceiling.

Still, budget constraints, competing priorities, and the inherent complexity of implementation often lead to incremental rather than transformative investments. But the greatest risk in today’s landscape, it turns out, may not be spending too much on technology. It may be spending too little and discovering too late that the revenue cycle has moved on without you.

See more: PYMNTS’ 2025 Healthcare Coverage Followed the Money and the Friction

The Role of Data and Predictive Analytics

At the heart of modern revenue cycle transformation is data. The ability to capture, analyze, and act on data in real time is what differentiates high-performing organizations from their peers.

Still, CFOs are not only focusing their tech spend inwards. Patient management and the patient experience are also key impact areas for any transformation initiations.

Aashima Gupta, global director of healthcare strategy and solutions at Google Cloud, told PYMNTS in an October interview that ROI in healthcare is not only about efficiency but also about creating conditions for better care

Digital solutions are a first-order contributor to those conditions. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Digital Healthcare Gap: Streamlining the Patient Journey” found that two-thirds of consumers use patient portals, and older cohorts are not necessarily digital holdouts.

“The Digital Platform Promise: What Baby Boomers and Seniors Want From Digital Healthcare Platforms” revealed that baby boomers and seniors reported high satisfaction with receiving test results online and meaningful participation in digital healthcare activities.

The tightening wire that healthcare CFOs must walk is unlikely to loosen anytime soon. Margins will remain under pressure, and policy uncertainty will persist. What can change, however, is how organizations respond to drive growth with change.