As Storm Grounds Flights, Airlines Turn to AI to Handle Disruptions Better
When winter storm Fern swept across the United States this past weekend, it forced the cancellation of more than 11,400 flights, marking the largest single-day disruption since the pandemic and affecting major hubs from the Northeast to the South. Airports including LaGuardia, JFK, Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth saw cancellations approaching or exceeding 90% of scheduled departures, with more than 180 million people under winter weather alerts as the storm unfolded.