Better.com’s AI Agent Resolved 35% of Mortgage Calls Alone
Mortgage follow-up calls have long been a bottleneck that loan officers absorb one conversation at a time. Better.com is routing that call volume through AI. Betsy, the company’s generative artificial intelligence loan agent, handled nearly 100,000 mortgage-related calls per month in 2025 and resolved 35.5% of borrower inquiries without any human involvement, according to ElevenLabs, the AI audio company whose voice technology powers the system.