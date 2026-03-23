Google and American Airlines Use AI to Reduce Contrails 62%

Highlights
A large-scale trial involving 2,400 transatlantic flights demonstrated that AI-guided altitude adjustments reduced contrail formation by 62%, addressing a phenomenon that accounts for roughly 35% of aviation's total atmospheric warming.
While rerouting to avoid contrails increases fuel consumption by an estimated 0.3%, Google’s models indicate the climate benefit is 20 times greater than the warming caused by the additional fuel burned.
Unlike sustainable fuels or new aircraft hardware, AI-driven optimization works with existing fleets and software, allowing carriers like Alaska Airlines to realize immediate fuel savings of up to 5% on long-haul flights.
Artificial intelligence and aviation both have drawn sustained criticism for the carbon cost of their own infrastructure, but a growing body of evidence from commercial aviation suggests the technology can deliver measurable climate benefits that exceed its energy overhead.