Meta’s Zuckerberg Creating a CEO Agent to Help With His Job

Meta’s effort to promote AI agents reportedly now extends to the office of the CEO.

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Mark Zuckerberg, the tech giant’s chief executive officer, is building a “CEO agent” to assist him with his job, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Sunday (March 22), citing a source familiar with the project.

This artificial intelligence agent has been helping Zuckerberg get information faster, finding answers for him that would normally require going through layers of people, the source said.

According to the WSJ, this project reflects Meta’s view that AI adoption is key to its success. Zuckerberg addressed this during an earnings call in January.

“We’re investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done. We’re elevating individual contributors and flattening teams,” he said. “If we do this, then I think that we’re going to get a lot more done and I think it’ll be a lot more fun.”

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The WSJ report notes that Meta employees are increasingly using AI tools as this has become a factor in their performance evaluations. Sources told the newspaper that the Facebook and Instagram owner’s in-house message board is filled with posts from workers sharing tips about AI and new tools they’ve built with the technology.

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In related news, Meta announced last week that it plans — over the next few years — to hand off content enforcement from third party-vendors to its new AI systems.

“While we’ll still have people who review content, these systems will be able to take on work that’s better suited to technology, like repetitive reviews of graphic content or areas where adversarial actors are constantly changing their tactics, such as will illicit drugs sales or scams,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Meta says its AI systems had over the past year uncovered 5,000 scam attempts per day that slipped past its human workers. It also identified more accounts that attempted to impersonate celebrities, and reduced views of ads with scams and other violations by 7%, the post said.

Humans will continue to play an important role in appeals of account disablement, reports to law enforcement and other key decisions, the company added.

“Over the next few years, we’ll be deploying these more advanced AI systems across our apps once we’ve seen them consistently perform better than our current methods of content enforcement, transforming our approach,” Meta said in the post.