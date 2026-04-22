Morgan Stanley Says Gaming Could Score $22 Billion With AI

Can artificial intelligence (AI) help the video game industry level up?

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Analysts for Morgan Stanley apparently think so. As Reuters reported Wednesday (April 22), the Wall Street brokerage argues that advanced AI tools could help cut game development costs nearly in half. And that in turn could yield around $22 billion in annual ‌profits for game makers.

The analysts say that using AI to automate things like creating gaming environments, generating dialogue and testing software could reduce production timelines and costs, lifting margins over time.

Morgan Stanley estimates global consumer spending on video games will total $275 billion this year, with roughly 20% being reinvested ⁠in game development and operations.

Developing games is costly and labor intensive, the Reuters report noted, using the example of eight-year gap between entries in the highly popular Grand Theft Auto series.

Morgan Stanley says AI could streamline game development by allowing for smaller teams and faster post-launch improvements, though that doesn’t mean every gaming company will enjoy the same level of benefits.

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“We see value concentrating in scaled platforms and discovery, particularly among companies with proprietary data, IP, and live operations,” the brokerage said. “Biggest beneficiaries may be those who control distribution, data, and engagement.”

As covered here earlier this year, AI advancements have already led to some debate about the impact of the technology on the gaming world.

This came after the debut of Project Genie, an AI prototype from Google that allows users to generate interactive virtual 3D worlds by entering text prompts or uploading images.

“The system can create environments, characters and basic interactions, producing short playable experiences that demonstrate how AI could automate elements of world-building and game design,” PYMNTS wrote.

The release sent several gaming stocks, including Roblox, plummeting and left analysts debating about the implications of the tool. For example, analysts at mBank said that while the technology is eye-catching, its capabilities were limited in their current form, while others see the tech as complementary to video game companies’ existing work.

“Project Genie reflects a broader trend in AI research toward systems that move beyond static content generation into interactive, real-time experiences,” that report added.

“While Google has not indicated when or whether the prototype will become a commercial product, the tool has amplified questions about how quickly generative AI can transition from experimental demos to production-ready systems.”