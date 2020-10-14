Authentication

How Zulily Balances Friction And Security To Make eCommerce Sticky

Security features on eCommerce sites don’t have to be deal-breakers for customers when the benefits are clear, Kiran Akkineni of eTailer Zulily tells PYMNTS. In the October Digital Identity Tracker, Akkineni explains how requiring stringent ID verification before letting customers shop can unlock crucial data from the start, leading to improved engagement efforts and account-takeover detection.

