EarnIn Adds Jobs Platform as Wage Access Draws Scrutiny
Watch more: Monday Conversation With EarnIn’s Ram Palaniappan
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Ram Palaniappan is the founder and CEO of EarnIn, an earnings-management platform that offers earned wage access, payroll, savings, credit-monitoring and employment tools.