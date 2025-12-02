Economist Michael Noel Challenges How Regulators Police Big Tech

Highlights
Economics professor Michael Noel said consolidation in Big Tech is often a normal and efficiency-driven evolution rather than a competitive threat.
Noel said regulators lose perspective when they focus on headline cases while thousands of benign mergers proceed each year.
Courts have become more skeptical of speculative future-harm theories in digital markets.
Consolidation reshapes industries of every size, from manufacturing to retail to digital markets.
