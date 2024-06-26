Algorand Debuts LiquidAuth for More Secure Crypto Communications

Blockchain builder Algorand has debuted a tool for decentralized authentication and communication called LiquidAuth.

As the company said in a news release Wednesday (June 26), LiquidAuth is an open-source solution for “authenticated peer-to-peer communication between wallets and apps/dApps,” designed to end the “overreliance” on centralized wallet communication provider WalletConnect.

“While it emerged in response to the centralization vulnerability of WalletConnect, LiquidAuth can be deployed in any other traditional web applications (including identity and authentication) for more secure and private authentication,” the company said.

PYMNTS has contacted WalletConnect for comment but has not yet gotten a reply.

“Digital assets (including personal data) make online accounts and wallets a frequent target of attacks. Ways to mitigate this risk include using a password manager, adopting two-factor authentication, adding physical security keys, and using passwordless logins.”

But in Web3 and Web2, the company added, the process in which this information is communicated isn’t always private or secure, and communication that isn’t secure can be exploited, leading to stolen data and information.

According to the release, LiquidAuth is “context and chain-agnostic,” able to be used in any Web3 or Web2 application (for example, logging in with a wallet rather than an email or social media account).

“Its decentralized, secure design reduces the attack surface,” the release added. “LiquidAuth does not require a central server to relay messages between wallets and apps. It uses open standards such as FIDO2 / Passkeys for authentication and does not store any user data.”

