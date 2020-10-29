Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bank Of Canada Chief Says Digital Currency Needs Global Approach; Ripple Eyes Blockchain Firm MoneyTap

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

The Bank of Canada is progressing in its plans for a national digital currency, moving past proof of concepts to “executable” plans, according to Reuters.

Bank Governor Tiff Macklem told Reuters that the central bank is working with G7 to develop its digital currency plans, an important aspect of its approach in order to prevent criminals from abusing the currency.

“Currencies move across borders, and so we certainly wouldn’t want to be surprised by some other country,” he said in the report. “It will be important for us to share information on what each of us is doing, is planning on and on the timeline that we might do it on.”

However, he played down the progress by noting that there is no compelling need for a coin “right now.”

In other news, blockchain tech company Ripple plans to invest in MoneyTap, a blockchain payments solution owned by SBI Holdings, according to CoinDesk.

The amount invested was not disclosed, but the alliance is fitting, as MoneyTap was launched in 2018 by SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture between SBI Holdings and Ripple.

MoneyTap allows its users to transfer funds with a QR code or their phone number, CoinDesk reported. The app uses RippleNet, Ripple’s global financial payments network, to provide international remittances, corporate payments and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers.

And, cryptocurrency storage platform Casa has added the capability for customers in the U.S. to buy bitcoin, the custodian announced in a blog post.

After adding a bank account to the service, users can buy up to $5,000 in bitcoin a week — or $20,000 a month — with a 0.99 percent fee tacked on to all purchases. Customers have a maximum purchase amount of $240,000 a year.

“When done right, holding your own bitcoin is far more secure than keeping it on an exchange,” the crypto platform said in the post, stating that helping users hold their own digital coins helps give them “full control and full sovereignty” over their money.

Casa users can also opt to keep their personal information private on the platform and buy bitcoin using a pseudonym.

——————————

WATCH LIVE: HOW WE SHOP – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020 – 12:00 PM (ET)

New forms of alternative credit and point-of-sale (POS) lending options like ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) leverage the growing influence of payments choice on customer loyalty. Nearly 60 percent of consumers say such digital options now influence where and how they shop—especially touchless payments and robust, well-crafted ecommerce checkouts—so, merchants have a clear mandate: understand what has changed and adjust accordingly. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster together with PayPal’s Greg Lisiewski, BigCommerce’s Mark Rosales, and Adore Me’s Camille Kress as they spotlight key findings from the new PYMNTS-PayPal study, “How We Shop” and map out faster, better pathways to a stronger recovery.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Red Hat: Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves
3.1K
Banking

Red Hat: Incumbent Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
2.9K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

2.7K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

2.0K
Payment Methods

Hands Off: Touchless, Contactless Payments Drive Consumer Safety Preferences

1.8K
Healthcare

Contactless Interactions Help Healthcare Providers Recoup Revenue In COVID-19 Age

1.7K
Cross-border Payments

Citi Says Pandemic Has Accelerated Cross-Border Payments

1.7K
Investments

Ghost Kitchen Firm Ordermark Nets $120M Led By Softbank

1.7K
Regulation

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Google Encounters Justice Department Suit; UK CMA Chief Wants Gov’t To Create Digital Regulator

1.6K
B2B Payments

Healthcare Payments Prepare For Post-Pandemic Overhaul

1.6K
ANTITRUST

Regulators Reckon With Big Tech Global Hysteria

Kroger Takes On Digital, Jumbotail Nets $11M
1.6K
Commerce

Today In Food: Kroger Takes On Digital, B2B Grocer Jumbotail Nets $11M And Dunkin' To Possibly Go-Private

1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Acquire YellowPepper To Expand Network of Networks In LATAM

1.5K
Payments Innovation

Western Union Heads To The Cloud To Make B2B Payments Faster

1.5K
IPO

Airbnb Picks Nasdaq For IPO

1.4K
B2B Payments

Pandemic’s Pressure Points Highlight B2B Payments Vertical Needs