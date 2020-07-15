Blockchain firm Binance has launched the Binance Card in Europe, which lets users convert multiple cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 60 million retailers, according to an announcement.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said in the announcement, “By providing a tangible way to transact, convert and spend crypto for everyday use, we are furthering our mission of making crypto more accessible to the masses. Giving users the ability to convert and spend their crypto directly with merchants around the world will make the crypto experience more seamless and applicable.”

Binance said the card lets cryptocurrencies stay in their “native form” up to the time that a point-of-sale (POS) transaction takes place. The company said users who are in places where the card is not available can note their interest via a web page set up for the product.

In other news, digital asset modeling language (DAML) smart contract language maker Digital Asset has notched VMware as an investor in its Series C round, which had been unveiled in December of last year, according to a blog post. DAML, for its part, is a structure for making connected programs that “span data silos and trust boundaries,” per Digital Asset.

Digital Asset teams with companies to connect DAML smart contracts with their blockchain, cloud or database infrastructure. The firm’s partners offer business integrations with modern technologies like VMware Blockchain to let teams create new offerings. The news comes more than a year after Digital Asset had unveiled a partnership with VMware in April 2019 to connect DAML with VMWare Blockchain.

Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset, said in the blog post, “Digital Asset’s partnership with VMware provides a truly enterprise grade blockchain offering that meets the requirements of even the most demanding use cases across a range of markets.”

Digital Asset also announced that Brendon Howe, VMware Blockchain’s vice president and general manager, also became a part of the firm’s board of directors.