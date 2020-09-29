Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Estonia eResidency Participants Connected To Crypto Schemes; KuCoin Freeze Stays In Effect Following Hack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Lands $52M For Expansion; Ad Incentive Startup Permission.io Nets ~$50M; Estonia eResidency Participants Connected To Crypto Schemes; KuCoin Freeze Stays In Effect Following Hack

People provided access to the online technology of Estonia via an eResidency program are reportedly being connected to digital currency schemes in other countries, Bloomberg reported.

In a report, the Financial Intelligence Unit said that firms registered in other nations and led by eResidents have participated in “a few large-scale exit scams," Bloomberg reported. Estonia is a country of 1.3 million individuals that assisted in making Skype and blazing a trail for digital voting. Approximately 70,000 virtual IDs have been provided to eResidents from 174 nations.

In other news, KuCoin has kept the accounts of its clients restricted as hackers start to reportedly move stolen digital currency, CoinDesk reported.

The company kept its withdrawal and deposit block into Tuesday (Sept. 29) and started to call off programming that had been set in the past. Whale Alert, a transaction tracing social media account, highlighted 18.4 million XRP coins going into a “hack wallet.”

On another note, digital crypto currency exchange Bitpanda landed $52 million in a Valar Ventures-led funding round, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s new round will be harnessed to recruit 70 new staffers. In addition, the company intends to grow in Europe and provide users with equity markets access in 2021, the report stated.

Bitpanda, which is based in Europe, lets users purchase and sell digital currencies in addition to precious metals. The news comes as day traders have put funds into investing in mobile programs such as Robinhood Markets, Bloomberg reported.

And, advertising incentive platform Permission.io has notched $5 million via a token pre-sale during the last year and recently finished a funding round that left the company with $47 million landed via equity financing, CoinDesk reported.

The platform provides users with ASK coins for interacting with or viewing advertisements.

“Our model is all about advertisers being able to pay individuals directly through crypto, where advertisers’ return on their investment will go up dramatically,” Permission CEO Charlie Silver said per the report.

——————————

PYMNTS TV LIVE OCTOBER SERIES: B2B PAYMENTS 2021 – WHAT WILL YOU CHANGE? 

Banks, corporates and even regulators now recognize the imperative to modernize — not just digitize —the infrastructures and workflows that move money and data between businesses domestically and cross-border. Together with Visa, PYMNTS invites you to a month-long series of livestreamed programs on these issues as they reshape B2B payments. Masters of modernization share insights and answer questions during a mix of intimate fireside chats and vibrant virtual roundtables.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Retail Group Fights Back Against Anti-Maskers
7.0K
Retail

Supermarkets Hoard Staples For Holidays, COVID Resurgence

4.9K
B2B Payments

HighRadius, Commerce Bank Expand Partnership

4.0K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Debuts Men's Shopping Service For $4.99 A Month

3.1K
Investments

Stripe Heads Up $12M Funding Round For Payments Processor Startup PayMongo

TikTok Sale Stalls Over Uncertainty If App's Core Programming Is Included
2.8K
Legal

Federal Judge Delays TikTok Ban

2.6K
B2B Payments

Zoovu Partners With BigCommerce To Boost Product Searching

PPP loan forgiveness application
2.3K
Loans

Report: Not One PPP Loan Has Been Forgiven

2.2K
Retail

Why Millennials And Gen Z Could Save 2020's Holiday Shopping Season

2.1K
1
Economy

When Will The American Consumer Return To Her Pre-Pandemic Routines?

1.8K
IPO

Poshmark Prepares To IPO

1.8K
SMBs

New US Businesses Up 12 Pct, Highest Since 2007

1.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sets New Record For Days Closed At Over $10K; Conaway Introduces Bill To Make Crypto A Commodity

1.6K
eCommerce

Paytm President: Going From Mobile Payments To India’s Connected Commerce Ecosystem

1.6K
Bank Regulation

Report: Helping Online Merchants Comply With The Middle East’s New Payments Regs

1.5K
B2B Payments

Lightyear Forms ProfitSolv To Acquire Billing, Payments Solutions