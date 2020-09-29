People provided access to the online technology of Estonia via an eResidency program are reportedly being connected to digital currency schemes in other countries, Bloomberg reported.

In a report, the Financial Intelligence Unit said that firms registered in other nations and led by eResidents have participated in “a few large-scale exit scams," Bloomberg reported. Estonia is a country of 1.3 million individuals that assisted in making Skype and blazing a trail for digital voting. Approximately 70,000 virtual IDs have been provided to eResidents from 174 nations.

In other news, KuCoin has kept the accounts of its clients restricted as hackers start to reportedly move stolen digital currency, CoinDesk reported.

The company kept its withdrawal and deposit block into Tuesday (Sept. 29) and started to call off programming that had been set in the past. Whale Alert, a transaction tracing social media account, highlighted 18.4 million XRP coins going into a “hack wallet.”

On another note, digital crypto currency exchange Bitpanda landed $52 million in a Valar Ventures-led funding round, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s new round will be harnessed to recruit 70 new staffers. In addition, the company intends to grow in Europe and provide users with equity markets access in 2021, the report stated.

Bitpanda, which is based in Europe, lets users purchase and sell digital currencies in addition to precious metals. The news comes as day traders have put funds into investing in mobile programs such as Robinhood Markets, Bloomberg reported.

And, advertising incentive platform Permission.io has notched $5 million via a token pre-sale during the last year and recently finished a funding round that left the company with $47 million landed via equity financing, CoinDesk reported.

The platform provides users with ASK coins for interacting with or viewing advertisements.

“Our model is all about advertisers being able to pay individuals directly through crypto, where advertisers’ return on their investment will go up dramatically,” Permission CEO Charlie Silver said per the report.