Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Pushes Blockchain Digitalization Of Trade Documents; Bitcoin IRA Debuts Saver IRA

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily: India Pushes Blockchain Digitalization Of Trade Documents; Bitcoin IRA Debuts Saver IRA And A No Minimum Account

CargoX’s Platform for Blockchain Document Transfer (BDT) was connected with the Port Community System (PCS) of India amid a push in the country for trade documents, including of bills of lading, to be digitized, WorldCargo News reported.

Portall Infosystems of India created the PCS technology and has put it into place at 13 significant ports in the country and 19 ports overall with over 16,000 business stakeholders. As a result, stakeholders can supervise bills of lading as well as other information digitally.

The process is said to more effectual and in line with the necessity to social distance during the coronavirus health crisis.

CargoX CEO and Founder Stefan Kukman said per the report, “In these times of multiple risks to our common society, we are proud to help shipping companies … resolve supply chain document sending issues and enables them to meet delivery deadlines everywhere in the world, in a secure and efficient manner, while also lowering the document transfer cost.”

In other news, Bitcoin IRA, the digital currency retirement savings company, is able to work with smaller accounts as roll outs its Saver IRA product, CoinDesk reported.

The firm has added an account that doesn’t require a minimum balance but mandates a monthly deposit of at least $100 with its Saver IRA. Bitcoin IRA rolled out its inaugural self-directed retirement account for individuals that mandated a balance of at least $20,000.

The firm has reduced its standard account minimum to $3,000. Additionally, the company needed to create an application programming interface (API) that would let users put direct deposit into place. Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline said he thinks that a higher number of consumers will seek alternative retirement funds amid coronavirus lockdowns that negatively impact the worldwide economy.

Kline told the outlet, “I think you’re going to see a lot of tightening of belts, a lot less 401(k)s being offered by providers out there possibly, or not matching.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.4K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
4.7K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.9K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

3.6K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
3.1K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

2.9K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

2.9K
Real Estate

Is Data Aggregation The Key To Banking’s Future?

2.8K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

Credorax, Samsung Team For Open Banking Offering
2.6K
B2B Payments

Credorax, Samsung To Introduce Blockchain-Based Open Banking

2.6K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

2.5K
Authentication

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear
2.4K
IPO

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear; Looks To Raise $467.5M

Retail Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios
2.3K
Retail

Retail ‘Armageddon’ Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios

Omnichannel No Longer An Option For Retail
2.3K
Retail

Blackhawk CEO: How Digital Payments Will Drive New Retail Engagement Models – And Economics

Why Mobile Scanning Is Likely Future Of Retail
2.3K
Retail

Scandit: The Future Of Retail Will Include Mobile Scanning