Circle Invest will be sold to Canada-based Voyager Digital by its current owner Circle Internet Financial, with Circle Invest gaining an equity stake in Voyager as a result. Common shares of 4 percent will be issued by Voyager to Circle Invest, and it will reimburse some costs to Circle Invest, too. Voyager shares were trading at $.22 on Tuesday (Feb. 12) in New York.

Initially, Circle Invest focused on retail-oriented crypto businesses, but has been focusing more on its stablecoin, UDSC, and unloading some assets as of late. In December, the company sold over-the-counter trading business Circle Trade to Kraken, a crypto exchange, and unloaded its Poloniex exchange before that.

On another note, Poloniex was forced to roll back its crypto trading system after an error was introduced. The exchange was bought recently by TRON Founder Justin Sun. On Tuesday, the firm tweeted that it’d made a mistake, rolling out a change with a bug in it that caused some trades to be executed erroneously.

Poloniex said that, because of potential errors due to the bug, it would have to undo 12 minutes of trading activity. The activity between 5:53 p.m. UTC and 6:05 p.m. UTC was affected on Monday (Feb. 11).

Meanwhile, a soccer team is being purchased by a fan group, using $70 million that it raised in a crypto exchange. Australia’s Perth Glory, an A-League soccer team, was purchased by the London Football Exchange (LFE), which said it would acquire a majority stake in the team.

The deal is still subject to approval by Football Federation Australia, the governing body of the game. Chairman Tony Sage, connected to both Perth Glory and LFE, will remain at the helm of the soccer team.

LabCFTC, the financial tech experimentation branch of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will hold office hours on April 1 in New York City. It is inviting local companies to ask questions, present projects or discuss relevant issues. Participants can register by emailing LabCFTC@cftc.gov, with the headline “NYC Office Hours.”