Bitcoin

Bitcoin Stock Soars Over $10K, Falls 8 Pct Minutes Later

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low

It took just four minutes for Bitcoin’s price to take a dramatic dive of more than $800 Tuesday (June 2) as the cryptocurrency market saw red, CoinDesk reported.

The drama commenced at 14:45 Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) or 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) when the cryptocurrency was trading above $10,137.

But by 14:49 UTC or 10:49 a.m. ET, the price fell to $9,298, an 8.3 percent decline.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at $9,501.58, representing a 0.95 percent drop in 24 hours, according to CoinDesk.

CoinDesk reported that the sudden price drop may have trapped many traders on the wrong side of the market. But the sector looked strong following Monday’s move above $10,000. Some analysts told CoinDesk they expected Bitcoin to reach $11,000. Still, the cryptocurrency has struggled over the last year to stay above $10,000.

Bitcoin is no stranger to volatility. In January, it was enjoying the best start to a year since 2012, as investors had hopes for widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. The price of Bitcoin approached $9,000 and traded at $8,816 on Jan. 15, up 23 percent since the start of the year, according to CoinDesk.

In April, Forbes reported Bitcoin’s price surged in March, rising sharply as the digital currency suffered severe losses amid a widespread sell-off. At the time, the digital currency’s one-month volatility reached 167.24 percent on March 31, its highest since January 2014.

Last month, PYMNTS reported that the pandemic has sparked mainstream interest in cryptocurrency with J.P. Morgan Chase providing banking services to Coinbase and Gemini, two U.S.-based crypto exchanges.

The bank is providing wire transfers, deposits and ACH withdrawals to the exchanges’ U.S. customers. It won’t provide services for bitcoin- or crypto- related transactions, however.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.6K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.2K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

3.7K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

3.6K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.2K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

3.1K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
2.9K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

2.9K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
2.8K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

2.8K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
2.6K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

2.2K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

contactless payments
2.2K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
2.1K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor