Sezzle Says BNPL Platform’s Tools Can Draw Holiday Shoppers

Sezzle is promoting its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform as a way for merchants to draw price-conscious shoppers during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

“As consumers scrutinize every dollar this holiday season, Sezzle ensures that merchants don’t leave sales behind,” the company said in a Wednesday (Oct. 15) press release.

Sezzle said in the release that its platform’s tools for merchants include Express Checkout, aimed at reducing cart abandonment; Sezzle Product Marketplace, to surface products; and the BNPL offering that gives consumers flexibility and enables them to shop more.

For consumers, the platform offers tools like Sezzle Up to help them build credit history, Price Drop Alerts that notify them when deals are available, Price Comparison for finding the best deal, an Earn Tab that offers savings on everyday purchases, and Delivery Protection to cover packages that are lost, stolen or damaged, according to the release.

“What benefits shoppers also fuels retailer performance,” Sezzle said in the release. “Sezzle consistently helps merchants capture bigger baskets, higher conversions and stronger loyalty.”

PYMNTS reported Oct. 6 that the dynamics driving BNPL use are poised to converge as the holiday season approaches. The payment method’s appeal aligns with the seasonal surge in spending.

Instant approval, perceived affordability and convenience are among the factors that have made BNPL an embedded part of how consumers manage spending.

For merchants, pay-later plans can be the difference between closing a sale or losing it to a competitor.

The PYMNTS Intelligence and ACI Worldwide collaboration “The Naughty and Nice of Using Credit for Holiday Spending” found that during the 2023 holiday shopping season, three-quarters of budget-conscious consumers used credit products like BNPL to pay for holiday shopping.

Sezzle said Oct. 7 that it expanded its merchant list ahead of the holiday shopping season with the addition of women’s fashion retailer Cato Fashions; sporting goods and apparel seller SCHEELS; farm and ranch store D&B Supply; and beauty and skincare retailer Dermstore.

“This holiday season, shoppers want smarter, more flexible ways to pay, and merchants want proven tools to lift sales and build loyalty,” Sezzle President and Co-founder Paul Paradis said in an Oct. 7 press release. “Our latest partnerships show how Sezzle is scaling across major retailers and new verticals, while delivering measurable value at checkout.”