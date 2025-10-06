Younger Shoppers Expected to Drive the Holiday Pay-Later Surge

Highlights
Younger consumers are leading the shift toward installment and BNPL options, with Gen Z and millennials driving hybrid usage of credit card installments and pay-later plans.
Financing options sway where consumers shop — particularly for experiences, services and big-ticket retail categories.
BNPL’s ease of approval and budget-friendly structure positions it as a go-to payment option heading into the holiday season.
Consumers are opting to pay over time, and various options including buy now, pay later (BNPL) have captured share of wallet among generations and income groups, signaling both maturity and untapped opportunity.