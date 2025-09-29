Santander’s Zinia Extends Installment Payment Options to Amazon Customers in Spain

Zinia, Santander’s consumer financing platform, has expanded to Spain and now allows Amazon customers in the country to pay in installments on select purchases.

On purchases ranging from 60 to 3,000 euros (about $70.40 to $3,520), and on products other than grocery items, out-of-stock products, Amazon gift cards and certain digital products, Amazon customers in Spain can pay in installments over periods of four to 40 months, the companies said in a Monday (Sept. 29) press release.

Customers residing in Spain can access this payment option through Amazon’s website or app by entering their Spanish ID or Foreign Identification Number and their credit card number, debit card number or bank account number, according to the release.

Ruth Díaz, country manager of Amazon in Spain, said in the release that the addition of Zinia is part of the retailer’s mission to offer payment choices that meet the diverse needs of preferences of its customers.

“We’re excited to add Zinia by Santander to Amazon.es, to provide customers in Spain with more choice in how they pay on a wide selection of millions of products,” Díaz said.

The expansion of Zinia to Spain is part of its plan to extend its offerings to countries in which Santander Consumer Finance operates, per the release. The platform was launched in 2022 and already operates in Germany and Austria, where it collaborates with Amazon and other partners to offer consumer financing solutions.

Ramón Billiordo, country manager of Zinia, said in the release: “Through this new alliance, we continue to expand our customer base by partnering with top-tier companies like Amazon.”

When Santander introduced Zinia in 2022, it said it launched the technology behind the buy now, pay later product in Germany the previous year and had 2 million users there at the time.

Santander said in a January 2022 press release that it planned to grow Zinia’s footprint across Europe offering interest-free installment payments to customers by evaluating their credit using artificial intelligence that is in step with the lending standards of regulated financial institutions.

In some other recent moves, Zinia became the consumer finance provider for Apple in Germany in June 2024 and launched new Amazon Visa credit cards in Germany in August 2024 and Austria in March.