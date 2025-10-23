Splitit, DXC Bring Transactional Credit to Bank Debit Cards

For consumers navigating a period of economic uncertainty, paying over time has evolved from a convenience to a cash flow strategy. And now, through a new partnership between Splitit and DXC Technology, banks using their Hogan core are poised to bring that capability to hundreds of millions of debit cardholders worldwide.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Nandan Sheth is CEO of Splitit, a global payments platform enabling card-linked installment solutions for merchants, banks and consumers in more than 100 countries.