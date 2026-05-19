SeatGeek Brings Connected Arena Strategy to NBA Playoffs

The next major fight in sports tech is over ownership of the fan relationship — the persistent data and behavioral insights tied to every event interaction.

Live entertainment is being rebuilt around the same principles that transformed eCommerce, theme parks and travel.

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“The fan’s journey now extends so far beyond that ticket to get into the arena,” Brannon Desseyn, product manager at SeatGeek, told PYMNTS.

And this new fan journey, at least from the operator perspective, is one built atop persistent identity, real-time personalization, integrated payments and behavioral orchestration. The venue is becoming less a place where an event happens and more a managed commerce environment.

“We’re really going for these moments where the latency is so low that the fan is almost saying to themselves, ‘Wow, that was it? That’s all it takes?’” Desseyn said.

The result is a system that begins operating the moment a fan enters the arena. Once a ticket is scanned, SeatGeek can instantly recognize the attendee, trigger an offer, and push a virtual prepaid card directly into the user’s mobile wallet.

We traditionally used to think about an hour before the event, during the event, and then postgame,” Desseyn said. “But now we know that event life cycle is stretching even longer as these games and concerts become massive moments in a fan’s life.”

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From Ticketing Platform to Venue Infrastructure

When the Cleveland Cavaliers entered the pressure cooker of the NBA playoffs this spring, fans arriving at Rocket Arena encountered more than postseason basketball. Behind the scenes, SeatGeek was quietly testing a broader thesis about where live entertainment is heading: a venue experience built around identity, payments and real-time personalization.

“The payments piece of this is a recent addition. Given the advancements in card issuing technology and the things that Apple and Google have been doing on the wallet front, it made it very easy for us to make progress here in a very quick amount of time,” said Desseyn.

During the Cavaliers test, selected fans received a push notification welcoming them to the game along with a $10 concession credit redeemable through Apple Wallet or Google Wallet within seconds.

The pilot’s emphasis on reducing friction reflects a larger transformation underway in sports and entertainment venues. Teams and arena operators see themselves not simply as hosts for a three-hour event, but as curators of premium, all-day experiences that blend hospitality, commerce and entertainment.

“One of the trends that we see in the sport and entertainment industry is this investment in teams to create premium experiences,” Desseyn said. “It almost takes on a Disney-like experience, where it’s not just like you’re going to a game for three hours. You’re spending the whole day thinking about the Cavs, being on site with the Cavs.”

Race for ‘360-Degree’ Fan View

For years, the live-event industry operated through a sprawling patchwork of specialized technologies. A modern arena might rely on one company for ticketing, another for concessions, another for access control, another for loyalty, another for CRM, another for mobile payments and yet another for operational analytics. Integration between those systems often existed in theory more than practice.

The problem, Desseyn argued, is not necessarily a lack of data but the fragmentation of it across vendors and platforms.

“We know the ticket identity,” he said. “How can we bring that payments information and the spending information closer to the ticketer?

“It’s great that we know 500 people have scanned in the past five minutes,” he added. “But how do we actually create a system that allows the clients — the Cavaliers or others — to then segment those users and target them with an offer or reroute them to a different gate when it’s backed up?”

By linking ticket identity to payment credentials, a reality that’s happening through mobile wallets, operators can begin connecting attendance patterns with real-time purchasing behavior. A fan is no longer simply “Section 112, Row F.” They become a dynamic profile.

The old model treated the game itself as the product. The emerging model treats the game as the anchor tenant within a broader entertainment life cycle, and that shift changes what venue technology must accomplish. Success is no longer measured solely by ticket throughput or concession sales. Operators are optimizing for customer experience.

A fan who waits 20 minutes for food misses part of the event. A fan who can move through entry, ordering and purchasing seamlessly spends more and reports higher satisfaction. The operational layer becomes inseparable from the emotional layer.