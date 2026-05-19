SeatGeek Brings Connected Arena Strategy to NBA Playoffs

Highlights
Live-event companies are evolving from ticket sellers into fan-identity platforms that unify payments, loyalty, venue behavior and commerce data.
Sports venues are becoming “managed experience” environments where speed, personalization and frictionless transactions drive fan satisfaction and spending.
The next major fight in sports tech is over ownership of the fan relationship — the persistent data and behavioral insights tied to every event interaction.
Live entertainment is being rebuilt around the same principles that transformed eCommerce, theme parks and travel.
Brannon Desseyn is product manager at SeatGeek, an online ticketing platform for users to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, and theater events.