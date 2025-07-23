Earnings Season Sheds Light on State of Subprime Consumers

Highlights
Commentary and SEC filings from the likes of Capital One/Discover and Synchrony give a read across for lower-scoring FICO borrowers who are using credit cards for, among other things, essential spending.
Credit metrics are improving.
Management at these firms has contended that consumer spending is still in strong shape.
Earnings season has just begun, and financial firms have been weighing in on the state of consumer spending and whether consumers are meeting their debt burdens in the midst of stubborn inflation and a rocky macroeconomic environment.