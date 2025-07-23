Discover Is a Done Deal as Capital One Targets ‘Digital Experiences’

Highlights
Capital One’s latest earnings results show that consumers are continuing to spend on their credit cards.
Consumers are in good shape, according to management, though the macro factors such as tariffs bear watching.
The addition of Discover will help build out a tech-driven national bank brand, according to CEO Richard Fairbank.
The acquisition of Discover Financial is in the rearview mirror, having been completed in May. For Capital One, the focus is on building scale with the combined entities and on building out a national banking brand.