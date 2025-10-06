Pool United Unveils Multi-User Financial Account for Consumers

Pool United unveiled a new multi-user financial account that allows consumers to add multiple users to a shared account, assign roles and permissions, and spend from a shared balance using the Pool Visa Debit Card.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Called a Pool, this new account is designed for shared houses, classrooms, community organizations, small homeowners associations, athletic teams, carshares, in-home care, creative projects, social savings efforts and other cases where there is a need for collaborative, ongoing management of money, the company said in a Monday (Oct. 6) press release.

For situations like these, a Pool will provide a solution for shared money management that is easier and more transparent than having one person manage money on their own, according to the release.

The company has posted a waitlist for those interested in Pool.

“There’s been an explosion of digital tools that facilitate collaboration of all kinds, yet it’s still difficult to manage money collaboratively without a business entity or a business bank account,” Pool founder Amanda Peyton said in the release. “We want to bring the most useful features of business banking to consumers.”

Pool United launched the account in partnership with First Internet Bank and Visa, according to the release.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

First Internet Bank President and Chief Operating Officer Nicole Lorch said in the release: “We are proud to help Pool address a market need and deliver a smart, intuitive money management experience.”

Pool United has raised $4.5 million in funding led by Nicholas Chirls at Notation Capital/Asylum Ventures, per the release.

Peyton previously spent four years building a mobile app and a shared account called Braid, according to a Monday blog post on Pool United’s website and a post on social platform X by Chirls.

So, @amandapey is running it back, and obviously that means we are too. Nice writeup from @alexrkonrad on why we would do such a thing. Amanda is A REAL ONE https://t.co/jMlNhfgFjZ — Nicholas Chirls (@nchirls) October 6, 2025

In October 2023, Peyton posted a blog post about the shutdown of Braid and the experience of building that startup for four years. In the post, Peyton said that “every failure is also a playbook for the next obvious, effortless success, so it’s critical to share.”

In his Monday post on X, Chirls said: “So, [Amanda Peyton] is running it back, and obviously that means we are too.”