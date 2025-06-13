Consumer Sentiment Rebounds but Remains Below Pre-Tariff Levels

Highlights
Consumer sentiment saw a moderate rebound in June, according to the University of Michigan.
Despite the rebound, sentiment remained below pre-tariff levels, and the improvement was most noticeable in the Expectations sub-index, which rose 22% but remained 20% below the December level.
Even with the improvement, many consumers still face financial strain and remain guarded about the economy’s trajectory.
