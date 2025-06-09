Consumers Eye Slowing Inflation, but Relief May Be Temporary

Highlights
A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey found that consumers see a slowdown in inflation in the year ahead.
But households expect incomes to trail inflation, too, according to the Fed survey.
In the meantime, PYMNTS Intelligence found that price increases are on the table for a significant percentage of firms grappling with tariff volatility.
The news that consumers expect to see a slowdown in inflation is, arguably, optimistic.
