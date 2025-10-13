Goldman Raises Estimates of Tariff-Related Costs Paid by Consumers  

Highlights
Goldman Sachs now estimates U.S. consumers will absorb over half the burden of today’s tariffs.
Many merchants are explicitly citing tariffs as the reason for price hikes, with a significant share passing costs downstream.
Faced with higher prices, consumers are “trading down,” as PYMNTS Intelligence data shows, shifting to cheaper alternatives, delaying purchases or cutting nonessentials.
It is now broadly accepted that U.S. households have already been absorbing at least some portion of trade war costs.