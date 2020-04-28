Coronavirus

After COVID-19, ‘Un-Pausing’ Mortgage Payments A Daunting Challenge

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
mortgage agreement

The bills get delayed, get deferred, and forbearance is the rule of the day.

And then they become due. And for at least some stakeholders in the roughly $11 trillion mortgage market, the ripple effects of trying to chase down payments post-COVID-19 and get documentation in place will be significant, time consuming and costly.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday (April 28) that “chaos” will start once the coronavirus pandemic is over, when it’s time for payment activity to resume and mortgage servicers work through a backlog that might stretch back over a series of months. Forbearance, after all, will last a finite amount of time, and as mandated by the $2.2 trillion stimulus CARES Act that was approved by Congress last month, mortgage companies are required to let borrowers delay as many as six months of payments.

The devil is in the details, however, and documentation has been proved to be a rather low hurdle when it comes to granting forbearance. Property owners needed only to say that they faced hardship in the wake of the coronavirus to get approval for the delays.

But then what happens when these same property owners, on the other side of the pandemic, gear up to start paying? To get a sense of the scope of that issue, consider the fact that, as noted by Bloomberg, mortgage information service Black Knight has estimated that 6.4 percent of borrowers are in forbearance plans. Depending on the loans’ backers — Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae — there are different ways to repay forbearance. In some cases, the forbearance shifts into a second lien on the property; in other cases, the forbearance can be paid off over 12 months.  In still other cases, as reported by Bloomberg, firms have told at least some borrowers that the forbearance will be due as a lump sum.

All in all, making the transition from forbearance to repayments mean that borrowers will look to modify their mortgages.

Post pandemic, requests for loan modifications could prove challenging for agencies such as Fannie and Freddie, which buy modified loans out of mortgage backed securities.

“That process can hurt MBS prices, as mortgages are prepaid faster than expected,” reported the newswire.

In an interview that appeared in this space earlier in the week, Figure Technologies CEO and Co-Founder Mike Cagney told Karen Webster that the U.S. mortgage market remains inefficient. The recent volatility in the credit markets have shown that “you have no idea if the mortgages that you bought, whether those people are paying or not.”

Fannie and Freddie, for example, sell what in industry parlance are “55 day” securities, which mean that investors in mortgage backed securities must wait nearly two months to get their cash. Transparency and discovery are lacking. We at PYMNTS contend that the administrative hurdles of tracking forbearance and setting repayment plans back into force will only prove additional headwind to a liquid and efficient market.

Cagney noted to PYMNTS this week that there’s no convenient way to flip a switch and get back to normal. On the agency side of the mortgage industry, as many as 5 percent to 10 percent of mortgage holders are currently in forbearance or requesting forbearance, he said.

For now, it’s hurry up and wait before the paperwork deluge, and the race to catch up with the backlog.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
21.4K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
15.7K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
9.7K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
6.6K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
5.6K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

5.3K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
4.5K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
3.6K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

3.6K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
3.2K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
2.9K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
2.8K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: DOJ Seizes COVID-19 Fraud Website As Owner Asks For Bitcoin; NYC Hospitals Use Blockchain For Supplies

digital banking connections digital banking connections
2.6K
Digital-First Banking

Digital-First Banking Has Connections

Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments? Is It Time For Gov't-Backed Blockchain Payments?
2.5K
Blockchain

Figure’s Mike Cagney: Stimulus Snafus Show It’s Time For Digital Dollars – And Blockchain