Coronavirus

BoE Cuts Interest Rate, Launches SMB Incentives To Cope With Coronavirus Impact

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
drops interest rate coronavirus

In an emergency move designed to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus, the Bank of England on Wednesday (March 11) cut the country’s interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee also voted unanimously to put in place a term funding program with incentives for small- to -medium-sized businesses, backed by central bank reserves.

“The reduction in Bank Rate will help to support business and consumer confidence at a difficult time, to bolster the cash flows of businesses and households, and to reduce the cost, and to improve the availability, of finance,” the central bank said in a press release.

The central bank acknowledged that it might be difficult for financial institutions (FIs) to reduce their deposit rates and that also could limit the banks’ ability to cut their lending rates. As part of the economic plan, the B0E is making additional funds available to FIs that increase lending, especially to SMBs. The central bank said it anticipated the program could provide more than £100 billion ($129.5 billion) in term funding, based on its experience with a previous program in 2016.

In another move to bolster the U.K.’s financial community, the central bank’s Financial Policy Committee cut the country’s countercyclical capital buffer rate to zero percent of banks’ exposures to U.K. borrowers, effective immediately. The rate was previously 1 percent and was supposed to be raised to 2 percent by the end of the year. The FPC expects to keep the zero percent rate for at least the next 12 months. The bank said the action was “to support further the ability of banks to supply the credit needed to bridge a potentially challenging period.”

The incoming BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had voiced reluctance last week to drop the interest rate, however, the continued economic malaise prompted the central bank’s action. It anticipates the lowering of the buffer will support up to £190 billion ($246 billion) of bank lending to businesses. Coupled with the other funding, the BoE said “banks should not face obstacles to supplying credit to the U.K. economy and to meeting the needs of businesses and households through temporary disruption.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
5.1K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.8K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

4.2K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.9K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
3.1K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
3.1K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.9K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.8K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.6K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.6K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.5K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.4K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.3K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.3K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans