Coronavirus

Cannabis Firms Optimistic About Legalization After Being Deemed ‘Essential’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
marijuana plants

Marijuana executives are feeling optimistic about the prospects of federal legalization after cannabis dispensaries were deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we all start to be able to lift our heads from this COVID experience, we are going to be faced with a scenario where a lot of jobs have gone away, a lot of economic development impact has disappeared,” Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs, told CNBC in a report on Sunday (April 19). “How are we going to bring that back? I think cannabis has to be part of that discussion.”

Marijuana dispensaries were designated as essential businesses in 8 of the 11 states where adult use is legal.

CNBC spoke about the future of the industry with top cannabis firms in the U.S. — Cresco Labs, Curaleaf and Green Thumb Industries — as well as marijuana investor Matt Hawkins.

According to research firm Cowen, the marijuana market is valued at about $56 billion in the U.S. but some 90 percent of sales escape taxation in the black market.

Curaleaf CEO Boris Johnson said that after the Great Depression, governments scrambled to find more ways to generate taxes, and cannabis “is a significant revenue generator.” 

Following the depression, “They lifted prohibition on alcohol and therefore started to tax it — and it became a major revenue generator for both the federal and the local governments around the country.” 

Sales have also surged since the coronavirus lockdown was initiated in March. Cowen research indicated that weekly sales last month were up 17 percent compared to March 2019, totaling $134 million in California, Washington, Nevada and Colorado. The average purchase also went up by 47 percent in the second half of March. Cannabis investor Matt Hawkins said that the data supports the argument in favor of legalization.

“You can just point to the fact that we have been deemed essential, why are we not legal?” said Hawkins, managing partner of Entourage Capital, a private equity firm with $200 million invested in Green Thumb Industries and other cannabis producers. “There is going to be a need for increased tax revenue and where else to look but at a legalized industry like cannabis, that is one of the few growth sectors in the world right now.” 

At least three states — New Jersey, Arizona and South Dakota — are expected to have adult-use legalization on November ballots. New York, Connecticut and Rhode island already have legalization bills pending.

Members of Congress from both sides of the political fence are pushing for the marijuana industry to be included in the next round of government coronavirus relief funds and made a formal request in a letter addressed to House of Representative leaders Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

Gig workers were already on track to become roughly half of the U.S. workforce in 2019. Now, gig work is taking on critical new importance as the U.S. economy and millions of unemployed Americans navigate the effects of COVID-19. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and her guests, Payoneer CEO Scott Galit, Wonolo VP of Supply Monica Plaza, and Roadie Founder & CEO Marc Gorlin, for a virtual live panel discussion about the expanding gig economy, how it will play out across industries in 2020, and the systems and services needed to support a surge in remote workers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
5.7K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
4.7K
Legal

FTC Files Case Against RI Firm Allegedly Posing As SBA Lender; Company Claims Error

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
4.5K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Facebook HQ Facebook HQ
3.9K
Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans
3.5K
Loans

SBA Says It Has Approved 1.6M PPP Loans

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds
3.5K
Coronavirus

US Senators Press For Cash Airline Refunds; Michigan To Provide Season Ticket Refunds

3.5K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve
3.5K
Coronavirus

The Fed Communicates Rule Change For The SBA’s PPP

Weekender Weekender
3.1K
News

PPP, Cross-Border AP, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News

Love In The Time Of COVID-19 Love In The Time Of COVID-19
2.8K
Coronavirus

Love In The Time Of COVID-19

New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon' New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come 'Soon'
2.7K
Coronavirus

Schumer: New COVID-19 Stimulus Could Come ‘Soon’

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
2.7K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package

JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline JPMorgan: $26B Of SMB Relief Loans In Pipeline
2.7K
Loans

JPMorgan: $26B Worth Of SMB Relief Loans In The Pipeline

coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Payroll Protection Program, CARES
2.1K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Deal On New PPP Funding Near

Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up Giving Auto Industry Overdue Digital Tune-Up
2.1K
eCommerce

Vroom CEO: Giving The Auto Industry A Long Overdue Digital Tune-Up