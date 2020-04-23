Coronavirus

Card Companies Cut Credit Lines As Customers Skip Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Hard times are hitting many people where it hurts – right in the credit cards they carry in their wallets or eWallets.

Customer spending limits are being cut by top credit card companies. It’s a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is crashing the economy and taking away the jobs of millions of Americans, according to Bloomberg News.

Discover Financial Services said in a regulatory filing that more of its customers are asking to skip payments. “As the number of loans enrolled in these programs increases, our financial results will be adversely impacted in the short term due to forgone interest,” Discover said.

The company said it is decreasing the credit lines of some customers and also cutting back on its efforts to gain new customers.

This is a big change of heart for these companies, and reflects the growing economic crisis. Before the pandemic, such companies tended to ramp up marketing campaigns to pull in more customers and loan out more money.

The Bloomberg report notes that “lowering credit limits during a period of economic uncertainty can inflict lasting damage to client relationships.”

As reported by PYMNTS, consumers are already in a better position than when the Great Recession hit in 2008, and they have comparatively less debt.

In addition, consumers have been spending less during these hard times. Social distancing regulations and lockdown measures have drastically cut into the types of purchases they would typically make.

Looking ahead, consumer spending is likely to rebound slowly, given job losses and the anxiety of the current times.

For its part, Discover said it has already signed up almost a half-million accounts – about $3.6 billion in balances – into “skip a payment” programs. “The pace of recovery is uncertain and unpredictable,” the company said.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
27.4K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
23.9K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
21.6K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
16.7K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.5K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
8.9K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.3K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.6K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
5.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.8K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.7K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
5.4K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Integration Integration
4.7K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach 5M Unencrypted Passport Numbers in Hotel Breach
4.2K
Coronavirus

Marriott Plans For Reopening And Keeping Guests, Workers Safe From COVID-19