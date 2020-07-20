Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: AAA Southern California Plans To Reimburse $59M In Premiums

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
AAA Southern California Plans To Reimburse $59M In Premiums

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Some organizations are refunding a portion of monthly auto premiums.

The Automobile Club of Southern California intends to give back approximately $59 million in premium reimbursements to those who have policies as the coronavirus ongoing effects occur, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The reimbursements impact policies in effect between May 16, 2020 and July 31, 2020 and is tantamount to 10 percent of the payments those who have polices made in that span of time.

The reimbursements are in addition to almost $92 million given in May and will increase overall reimbursements to reach $151 million. The newest batch of refunds were reportedly due to a lower number of claims and decreased driving because of the pandemic.

In April, the national AAA organization announced insurers had unveiled relief packages that would reimburse over $285,000,000 to those who have auto policies.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1.7K
Restaurant innovation

Checkers And Rally’s: How The Drive-Thru Is Changing QSR Loyalty And Rewards

FTC Could Hear Testimony From Facebook Execs
1.4K
ANTITRUST

FTC Presses For Testimony From Facebook’s Zuckerberg, Sandberg

1.4K
Security & Fraud

Fraud: Why Everything Old Is New Again

Summer’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble
1.3K
Safety and Security

Summer 2020’s Hottest Accessory: The Safety Bubble

Twitter
1.2K
Security & Fraud

Twitter Hackers Took Personal Data From Celebrity Accounts

Coronavirus Refunds: Hall & Oates Cincinnati Concertgoers To Get Reimbursement, Carryover Option
1.2K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Hall & Oates Cincinnati Concertgoers To Get Reimbursement, Carryover Option

1.2K
Investments

Vanguard’s Ant Tie-Up Attracts 200,000 Chinese Investors In 100 Days

1.2K
B2B Payments

Efforts To Address Late B2B Payments Go Global

1.2K
Voice Activation

Is Voice The Ultimate Touchless Payments Experience?

Multiple Gateways Fuel Payments As A Strategy
1.1K
Payments Innovation

How Multiple Gateways Power Payments As A Strategy

President Trump's Proposed Payroll Tax Cuts Could Make Paychecks Larger
1.1K
Economy

Proposed Payroll Tax Cuts Could Make Paychecks Larger

1.1K
B2B Payments

TMC, Shell Fuel Management Solution To Boost EV Charging, Mileage Tracking

eBay Releases New Motors App That Uses AI, Lists A Car In Minutes
1.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: eBay Nears Deal To Sell Classified Ad Division To Adevinta 

A 90-Year-Old Essay And 2020’s Digital Shift
1.0K
Payments Innovation

What A 90-Year-Old Essay Tells Us About 2020’s Great Digital Shift

1.0K
Security & Fraud

New Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Plaid Violated User Privacy