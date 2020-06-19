Billy Joel Ticketholders Get Refund Options

Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Billy Joel Ticketholders Get Reimbursement Option For Boston Concert

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Concertgoers are offering refund options in some cases.

The Billy Joel concert that was scheduled for Fenway Park in Boston has a new date because of worries over the coronavirus, according to an announcement, and those who have tickets will be given reimbursement choices by email. The event is now scheduled for Aug. 4, 2021 pending the final approval from the city, while it was initially set for August 28, 2020.

According to the announcement, “Tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.” However, those who have tickets will have 30 days to reply to the email message with the reimbursement choices. People who bought tickets at the box office in person and wish to be reimbursed were provided with a phone number to call for further instruction.

