Coronavirus Refunds: Hall & Oates Cincinnati Concertgoers To Get Reimbursement, Carryover Option

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Carryovers or refunds are now being offered to those who have purchased concert tickets.

The Hall & Oates concert scheduled for this summer at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio has been postponed to next year, according to a tweet from the organization. The concert, which was initially set for July 12, 2020 is now planned for August 23, 2021.

“Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund,” Riverbend said in the tweet.

Oates had noted that he was “really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour” in a statement about this year’s tour, as noted by CityBeat. Hall & Oates had previously sold out a Madison Square Garden concert per the outlet.

