Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Students File Suit Against Pace, Columbia For Reimbursements; American Airlines Class Action Seeks Refunds

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
College

The coronavirus pandemic is upsetting normal life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of some efforts by consumers to receive refunds from universities and airlines.

Pace University and Columbia University are encountering legal complaints targeted toward their COVID-19 responses, becoming a part of a number of educational institutions facing them, NPR reported. Suits were filed in federal court on behalf of an unidentified Columbia student and Pace student Xaviera Marbury.

The complaints claim that the students are owed damages and refunds for services that are currently not on offer as both campuses are shuttered. Services mentioned in both instances include access to campus facilities, social development, and face-to-face interaction, per the report.

Columbia University did not have a response to the suit. However, a Pace University spokesperson, Marie Boster, noted that the educational institution still provides offerings like counseling and tutoring along with remote classes. She said per the report, “The faculty, staff and leaders of Pace continue to work tirelessly to support our students during this challenging time.”

In other news, an American Airlines traveler who was purportedly left without a return flight is suing the air carrier in a class-action suit “seeking ticket refunds for flights cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” according to a press release from the Hagens Berman law firm.

The named plaintiff in the suit is an Arizona resident who bought tickets for a mid-March flight to Peru from Las Vegas via a California layover. The plaintiff’s return flight was scheduled via Miami and booked on the airline via its “agent,” OneTravel.com.

The law firm said American canceled the return trip after the plaintiff had traveled out of the country, and the airline has refused to provide the plaintiff with a reimbursement.

According to the press release, the suit accuses the company of “…limiting and forcing customers into a rebooked flight or travel voucher instead of returning their money.”

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
29.8K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
29.7K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
23.4K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
20.4K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
11.3K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
10.6K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
9.2K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.8K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
6.5K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
6.2K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
6.1K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Integration Integration
6.0K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.5K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
4.3K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
4.1K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need