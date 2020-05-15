Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: UT San Antonio Offers Students $10M In Reimbursements

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
University

The pandemic is upsetting everyday life the world over, and plenty of consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Universities, in one case, are providing reimbursements to students.

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is providing students with $10 million in reimbursements amid the pandemic, the university said Wednesday (May 13) in a statement. UTSA said it will have delivered over $7.4 million in reimbursements for housing, parking and meal plans by the conclusion of the week, which would let “students and their families to use the remainder of their money from spring semester to address other needs.”

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar Mendez said in the statement, “We recognize that many of our students and their families are cash-strapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Mendez continued, “We care deeply about our students and hope that putting cash in their hands makes it easier for them to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Overall refunds of $1.8 million will go to over 17,500 students for parking permits they can’t use because of the transition to digital education. The university is also offering $2.2 million to over 2,400 students who had meal plans for the spring of this year.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
4.0K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.5K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
3.4K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.4K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud
3.1K
Security & Fraud

What Lenders Are Learning About Emerging PPP Loan Fraud

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.0K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
2.9K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

cryptocurrency cryptocurrency
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Pandemic Sparks Mainstream Interest In Bitcoin

Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp
2.7K
Intelligence of Things

AI-Powered Robots Help Retailers Build Cleanliness As ‘Brand Value’

Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week
2.7K
Retail

Simon Eyes Opening Half Of Its Malls This Week

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.7K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

Disney-reopening-travel-retail Disney-reopening-travel-retail
2.7K
Travel Payments

Variations On A Theme (Park) And What Disney Signals For Brick-And-Mortar Leisure

digital banking digital banking
2.7K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

2.6K
Mobile Applications

How Brick-and-Mortar Banks Can Seize The Digital Moment

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
2.6K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments