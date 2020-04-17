Coronavirus

Facebook Nixes Large Gatherings, Events Through June 2021

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Facebook HQ

Facebook Inc. has canceled gatherings of 50 or more people through June of 2021.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 35, used his Facebook page to post the Seattle-based company’s latest effort to protect the social media platform’s users and employees from the coronavirus, TheVerge reported.

“Guidance from health experts is that it won’t be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while,” he wrote. Given this, we’re canceling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021. Some of these we will hold as virtual events instead,” he said, promising details to follow.

The move means canceling the Oculus Connect 7 virtual reality conference in San Jose planned for the fall. Instead, the company plans to hold the conference via digital format later in the year.

Typically, much of Oculus Connect is streamed online, the report noted, but the show gives reporters and developers an opportunity to see prototype hardware, new games, and apps.

Facebook has 45,000 employees, most based at its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., according to its website.

Zuckerberg said the company is slowly planning to return to the office to prioritize helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first.

“We will require the vast majority of our employees to work from home through at least the end of May in order to create a safer environment for our employees doing critical jobs who must be in the office and for everyone else in our local communities,” he said.

A small percentage of critical employees who can’t work remotely, Zuckerberg said, such as staff who work on counter-terrorism or suicide prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware, may be able to return sooner.

“But overall, we don’t expect to have everyone back in our offices for some time,” he said.

Facebook will also continue its ban on business travel through at least June, Zuckerberg wrote. Instead, the company will hold large gatherings and events virtually.

“I hope this helps contain the spread of Covid-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon,” he said.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
16.2K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
15.0K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans
11.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Verizon To Purchase Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans

store closed sign store closed sign
9.3K
Retail

March Retail Sales’ 8.7 Pct Decline Predicts A Cruel April

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash
7.3K
Loans

SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery
6.3K
Coronavirus

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct Spike In European Grocery Delivery

Citi Citi
5.8K
Earnings

Citi Increases Loss Reserves, Enhances Digital Capabilities

5.5K
Coronavirus

Agility, Adaptability Are Greatest Strengths Amid Crisis

Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service
4.9K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Site To Track COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

mobile banking mobile banking
4.4K
Coronavirus

Bank Sites Deluged With Stimulus Payment Status Checks

Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of Stores Shutter Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of Stores Shutter
4.0K
Retail

Hong Kong Could See Quarter Of All Retail Stores Shutter By Year-End

Bank of America Bank of America
4.0K
Earnings

BofA: Slumping Card Volume, Surging PPP Applications And A Gloomy Future Forecast

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Andreessen Horowitz To Start $450M Crypto Fund; FBI Warns Of Virus Crypto Scams

US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946 US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946
3.6K
Economy

Fed: US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946

3.6K
Coronavirus

More ‘No-Touch Payments’ For B2B