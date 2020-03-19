Coronavirus

JPMC First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus

JPMorgan Chase is temporarily closing 1,000 branches — about 20 percent of its locations — in the wake of the coronavirus, according to a report in The Financial Times citing an internal memo. It is the largest retail bank to shutter branches because of the pandemic.

A JPMorgan Chase official sent a memo to workers on Wednesday (March 18) that announced the closing of about a fifth of their branches, with the exception of drive-through windows.

“Starting tomorrow, we will reduce the number of open branches,” consumer banking head Thasunda Brown Duckett said in the employee memo. “This will help us protect our employees as we provide essential services to our customers and the communities we serve.”

People will still get paid their regular salary regardless of branches closing or reducing hours. About 4,000 branches are cutting back hours of operation. Some employees were given the option to work from home.

“Even after Chase’s move, almost 99 percent of branches in the U.S. are open,” said Richard Hunt, chief executive of the Consumer Bankers Association. The industry group’s membership is comprised of big banks.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson told FT that the “vast majority” of the bank’s branches are still open.

“We recognize the need to keep employees and customers in our branches as safe as possible, so we are implementing an enhanced cleaning program in all properties, installing hand sanitizer stations in our branches and encouraging social distancing,” she said. 

A spokesperson from Bank of America told FT that it is operating as usual and no branches have been closed. A Citigroup spokesperson said it, too, is open for business as usual. 

JPMorgan Chase started moving traders off Wall Street and sending sales staff to work at backup locations in New York and London on March 6 as the company started preparing to do its part to contain COVID-19.

 

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
8.2K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
6.4K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Amazon Amazon
5.0K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.7K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Casino Casino
4.6K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
4.2K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
4.0K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
3.8K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

Innovating Payments The Open Source Way Innovating Payments The Open Source Way
3.7K
Payments Innovation

Red Hat: Innovating Payments The Open Source Way

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
3.5K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Airlines Airlines
3.5K
Coronavirus

US Airlines Ask For Up To $50B In Financial Assistance

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
3.5K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.0K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

contactless payment contactless payment
2.9K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Uber, Uber eats, free meals, coronavirus medical workers, first responders, Uber, Uber eats, free meals, coronavirus medical workers, first responders,
2.8K
Coronavirus

Uber Pledges Free Food Delivered To Medical Providers